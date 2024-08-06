4 . Serial rapist jailed

James Kelly targeted his victims, including several former partners, in the Edinburgh area over a six-year period. The 43-year-old was found guilty of 18 charges on June 17 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. His offending behaviour also took place during car journeys between the Capital, Inverness and Fife. Kelly assaulted one woman to her severe injury by causing her to fall down a set of stairs, punching her on the head and pushing her on the body. He attempted to force her from a vehicle, kicked her on the body and choked her. Kelly assaulted a second woman to her injury and danger of her life by violently attacking her on various occasions. He was convicted of multiple sexual offences including five charges of rape. The offences took place between January 2014 and July 2021. In addition to a 10 year jail sentence handed out on July 15 this year, his name has been added to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period and he was made subject to a 25-year non-harassment order. | National World