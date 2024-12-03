A 14-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when he was assaulted by a group of youths in Edinburgh earlier this week.

Police are appealing for information following the serious assault of the teenager at around 8pm on Monday, December 2, at Slateford Green. The group of youths involved seven males and three females, aged in their mid to late teens.

Following the assault on the street between Gorgie Road and Slateford Road, the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant said: "This incident saw a teenager sustain serious injuries in an unprovoked attack and it is vital we trace all the individuals responsible.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to get in touch.

"We believe one of the suspects involved in the attack has also been injured, and has made his way to Westfield Road, Edinburgh, following the incident. We are appealing to anyone who may have seen this injured male in the Westfield Road area to get in touch with us.

"I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 2315 of 2 December, 2024.