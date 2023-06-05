Police were alerted to the incident at Craigour Park Primary School , on Moredun Park Road, in the early hours of Monday morning, June 5. Officers quickly arrived on the scene and a police dog – PD Oakley – successfully traced one suspect to the Fernieside area. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the break-in .

Police Scotland Dogs announced the arrest on social media, writing: "When two people broke into Craigour Primary School last night, #PDOakley and #S307 got busy looking for them. PD Oakley soon picked up one of their tracks, and traced a suspect to Fernieside. @PSOSEdinburgh officers then arrested him. Good job!” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Monday, 5 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of a break-in at a school on Moredun Park Road, Edinburgh. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing."