Edinburgh crime: 15-year-old boy arrested after break-in at Craigour Park Primary School

Police dog tracked down teenage suspect
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a break-in at an Edinburgh school.

Police were alerted to the incident at Craigour Park Primary School, on Moredun Park Road, in the early hours of Monday morning, June 5. Officers quickly arrived on the scene and a police dog – PD Oakley – successfully traced one suspect to the Fernieside area. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the break-in.

Police Scotland Dogs announced the arrest on social media, writing: "When two people broke into Craigour Primary School last night, #PDOakley and #S307 got busy looking for them. PD Oakley soon picked up one of their tracks, and traced a suspect to Fernieside. @PSOSEdinburgh officers then arrested him. Good job!” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Monday, 5 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of a break-in at a school on Moredun Park Road, Edinburgh. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing."

A police dog traced a teenage suspect after a break-in at Craigour Park Primary School.