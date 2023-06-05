Edinburgh crime: 15-year-old boy arrested after break-in at Craigour Park Primary School
Police were alerted to the incident at Craigour Park Primary School, on Moredun Park Road, in the early hours of Monday morning, June 5. Officers quickly arrived on the scene and a police dog – PD Oakley – successfully traced one suspect to the Fernieside area. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the break-in.
Police Scotland Dogs announced the arrest on social media, writing: "When two people broke into Craigour Primary School last night, #PDOakley and #S307 got busy looking for them. PD Oakley soon picked up one of their tracks, and traced a suspect to Fernieside. @PSOSEdinburgh officers then arrested him. Good job!” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Monday, 5 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of a break-in at a school on Moredun Park Road, Edinburgh. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing."