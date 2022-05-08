Officers attended the property in Learmonth Crescent just before 7pm last night.
A number of police vehicles reportedly attended, with two manned police cordons in place on the street and around the property.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are carrying out enquiries into the death of a 26-year-old woman following a call to an address in West Calder at around 6.40pm on Saturday, 7 May.”
"A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course however the death is being treated as unexplained"