Officers attended the property in Learmonth Crescent just before 7pm last night.

A number of police vehicles reportedly attended, with two manned police cordons in place on the street and around the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are carrying out enquiries into the death of a 26-year-old woman following a call to an address in West Calder at around 6.40pm on Saturday, 7 May.”

Police are probing the death of a 26-year-old in West Calder