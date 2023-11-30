Edinburgh crime: 29-year-old man robbed at knife point in the early hours of the morning near Livingston
A 29-year-old man robbed at knife point in the early hours of the morning today (Thursday November 30) near Livingston.
The victim was approached by two men on a wooded path near to Kirkton South Road. The man was robbed of his mobile phone by two men then threatened with a knife. Police in Livingston are now appealing for information to assist their enquiries.
The first suspect is described as a white male, in his mid 30s and around 5ft 8ins in height. The second man is described as around 5ft 7ins tall with short dark brown hair. Officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Constable Greig Porteous, of Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully no one was injured, but this was nonetheless a frightening experience for the man involved. We are actively looking to trace the men responsible and anyone who can help us establish his identity should contact police immediately.”
Detective Constable Porteous added: “Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation, please also get in touch.”
You can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0576 of the 30 November. Alternatively you can submit an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.