Several crimes in 2022 shook communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians, with police having investigated a double death, Bonfire Night riots and multiple attacks by a balaclava gang.
Here are seven crimes which hit the headlines this year and shocked those in Edinburgh and further afield.
1. Crimes that shook Edinburgh
2. Greendykes Road deaths
On November 1, Derek Johnston (left) and Desmond Rowlings were found dead inside a flat in Greendykes Road. The bodies of the men, who were aged 37 and 66 respectively, were discovered by officers who had responded to a call at the address. The families of Derek and Desmond said they would be “forever missed and remembered with love”.
Two men were later arrested and charged and appeared in court accused of two counts of murder.
3. Ferry Road Drive hit-and-run
Armed police swooped on Ferry Road Drive in Edinburgh, in July after a hit-and-run crash which left a man seriously injured.
The 24-year-old had been riding his motorbike in the street when he was hit by a black Fiat Panda. The occupants of the car then fled the scene. Detectives later confirmed they had launched an attempted murder investigation.
4. Bonfire Night riots
Riots broke out in Niddrie on Bonfire Night as balaclava-clad youths on motorbikes lit a fire in the middle of a road, aimed fireworks at residents and attacked emergency services vehicles.
Footage taken at the scene shows masked youths riding through the residential area, with fireworks being thrown close to where people were standing. Pieces of a temporary bus stop were also dragged into the road.
On the night, Police Scotland had asked residents to remain indoors and urged members of the public to avoid the area.
