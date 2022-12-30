2. Greendykes Road deaths

On November 1, Derek Johnston (left) and Desmond Rowlings were found dead inside a flat in Greendykes Road. The bodies of the men, who were aged 37 and 66 respectively, were discovered by officers who had responded to a call at the address. The families of Derek and Desmond said they would be “forever missed and remembered with love”. Two men were later arrested and charged and appeared in court accused of two counts of murder.

Photo: Submitted