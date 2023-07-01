Here are the people who were imprisoned from Edinburgh and the Lothians in June.
The criminals convicted in June included drug smugglers, rapists and paedophiles. Among them, a former police officer was jailed for 16 years for the raping a teenage girl more than 30 years ago. James Boyle, 69, was a serving officer with Cambridgeshire Police when the offending happened. He was working as a criminal defence barrister in Edinburgh at the time of his arrest.
1. Darren Hastie
Darren Hastie carried out a serious sexual assault on a woman in West Lothian in 2022 and was found guilty of the crime in May this year. He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, June 21, where the 34-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison. Photo: Police Scotland
2. Rhoderick McGregor
Rhoderick McGregor, 59, sexually abused his child victims in Fife, over a period of eight years, between 2006 and 2014. After an investigation and trial, McGregor was convicted of the offences last month. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, June 9, at the High Court in Edinburgh. Photo: na
3. Mark Campbell
Mark Campbell attacked 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick with a tyre iron, inflicting fatal head injuries, jurors in the High Court in Edinburgh heard. The murder took place inside Campbell’s Citreon car on Cable Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on August 8 or 9, 2021. Police discovered the murderer inside the vehicle alongside his victim’s dead body.
Campbell denied the charges, but was found guilty by a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, June 14, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. The 37-year-old was also convicted of a number of assaults and rapes against women in the Fife area, carried out over 18 years, between 2003 and 2021. Photo: Police Scotland
4. James Grover
James Grover, 41, subjected three young victims, who were aged between 12 and 15, to physical and sexual abuse. The offences took place in the 1990s and 2000s. He was sentenced to four years in prison for his crimes at the High Court in Glasgow, on Wednesday June 7.
Grover became the subject of a Police Scotland investigation in 2019, after his victims reported the abuse. He was arrested and charged in February 2020. Grover was then found guilty of lewd and libidinous practices, indecent assault and assault earlier this year in May. Photo: Police Scotland