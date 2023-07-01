4 . James Grover

James Grover, 41, subjected three young victims, who were aged between 12 and 15, to physical and sexual abuse. The offences took place in the 1990s and 2000s. He was sentenced to four years in prison for his crimes at the High Court in Glasgow, on Wednesday June 7. Grover became the subject of a Police Scotland investigation in 2019, after his victims reported the abuse. He was arrested and charged in February 2020. Grover was then found guilty of lewd and libidinous practices, indecent assault and assault earlier this year in May. Photo: Police Scotland