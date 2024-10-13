Edinburgh crime: 92-year-old man threatened and robbed in his Stockbridge home by intruder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery at an address on Saxe Coburg Street in Edinburgh. Thankfully the man was not injured during the incident.
At around 9.10pm on Friday, October 11, a man entered the property, threatened the 92-year-old male occupant, and stole a quantity of cash before leaving in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a white male, mid 30s to 40s, of average build and clean shaven. He was wearing a long knee-length dark blue jacket with large white writing down the front and a dark grey baseball cap.
Detective Sergeant Martin Smith of Corstorphine CID said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured during the robbery however it was still a very distressing experience for him.
“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen a man matching the description to contact us.
“We are also keen for any local residents with private CCTV or possible dashcam footage to come forward.
“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3729 of 11 October. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”