The incident took place at a retail premises on Easter Drylaw Place last year.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland confirmed: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a housebreaking which took place at a retail premises on Easter Drylaw Place on 6 April 2021.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at court on a later date.

