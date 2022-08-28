Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicoll Graham bought the weapon online from a dealer in Italy and had the item posted to his home in Edinburgh last year.

The package was discovered by Border Force officers before it made its way to the gun collector’s home and police were called in.

Police then raided Graham’s flat where they found a young child alone alongside a large collection of weapons which were said to have been “strewn through the house”.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told during the search officers discovered “a large number of replica and deactivated firearms” along with “a crossbow, a number of bolts and large knives”.

All the weapons found in the home at the Canonmills area of the city were said to have been “on open display” and there had been “no effort to hide” the items.

Graham pleaded guilty to bringing a realistic firearm into the country and exposing a child to unnecessary suffering or injury to health when he appeared at the capital’s sheriff court last month.

The 41-year-old was back at court for sentencing on Friday where Sheriff Donald Corke imposed a community payback order as an alternative to custody.

The sheriff told Graham he must complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the community over the next 12 months.

Lawyer Calum Turner told the court his client “collects decommissioned firearms and militaria” and all the weapons found at his home had been “decommissioned appropriately”.

Mr Turner said Graham had a “lapse in judgement” in ordering the imitation handgun and he was “remorseful he had placed [the child] in that position”.

The solicitor added: “His usual high standards when purchasing this item were not adhered to.”

Previously the court heard Border Force officers became suspicious of a package imported from Italy addressed to Graham on February 25 last year.

Prosecutor Susan Dickson said: “[The officer] opened the box and observed the barrel of a gun. Firearms officers attended and it was confirmed it was a realistic imitation firearm.

“Police were contacted and a warrant was granted to search [Graham’s home].”

The fiscal depute said police attended at Graham’s home at around 1.30pm on April 7 last year and found him outside the property with his dog.

The officers identified themselves and were granted entry to the flat where they found a 10-year-old child inside on their own.

Ms Dickson said Graham told the officers he had “two handguns and two rifles within his bedroom” and was “able to produce the deactivation certificates for these items”.

The court was told “a very large number of knives” were also found within the property.

Graham pleaded guilty to bringing a realistic imitation firearm, namely an imitation handgun, into Great Britain on February 25 last year.