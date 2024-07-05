Edinburgh crime: 74-year-old man on electric bike assaulted and robbed near the Royal Commonwealth Pool
At around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 3, the 74-year-old man was travelling on an electric bike and stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Dalkeith Road and Salisbury Road, across the road from the Royal Commonwealth Pool.
While he was waiting he was approached by a man who punched him to the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The man then made off on the victim’s bike, cycling down Dalkeith Road towards Cameron Toll.
The suspect is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black padded jacket, a black tracksuit and black and grey Nike trainers.
The victim did not require hospital treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses to this daylight assault and robbery. Detective Sergeant Mike Campbell said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing into this shocking incident and it is vital that anyone with information which could assist us in identifying the person responsible comes forward.
“The surrounding area was relatively busy at the time and we are asking anyone who either witnessed what happened, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be of significance, to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1365 of Wednesday, 3 July, 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”