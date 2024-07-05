Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 74-year-old man on a electric bike was assaulted and robbed while stopped at traffic lights near the Royal Commonwealth Pool earlier this week.

At around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 3, the 74-year-old man was travelling on an electric bike and stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Dalkeith Road and Salisbury Road, across the road from the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

While he was waiting he was approached by a man who punched him to the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The man then made off on the victim’s bike, cycling down Dalkeith Road towards Cameron Toll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as being white, around 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black balaclava, a black padded jacket, a black tracksuit and black and grey Nike trainers.

The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The 74-year-old man was travelling on an electric bike and stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Dalkeith Road and Salisbury Road, across the road from the Royal Commonwealth Pool. | Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to this daylight assault and robbery. Detective Sergeant Mike Campbell said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing into this shocking incident and it is vital that anyone with information which could assist us in identifying the person responsible comes forward.

“The surrounding area was relatively busy at the time and we are asking anyone who either witnessed what happened, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be of significance, to please get in touch.