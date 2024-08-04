A teenager had the motorbike he needs to get to his two jobs and college stolen from outside a friend’s house in broad daylight in Edinburgh yesterday evening.

The black and orange KTM motorbike worth £4,000 was taken from outside Katie Jackson’s home in Northfield Farm Avenue just before 6pm on Saturday, August 4. The bike belongs to family friend Luke, 17, from South Queensferry.

The black and orange KTM motorbike which was stolen from Northfield in Edinburgh on Saturday. | Submitted

Katie and her family reported the theft to police and are trying to spread the word to get the bike back for Luke, as it is vital for him getting to work and college.

Katie said: “Luke was staying at our house last night. It was taken from outside our home so I feel responsible, it’s awful. We are desperate now to get it back for him.

“He relies on the bike to get to his two jobs and to get to college. He is a really hard-working lad. I think he has had the bike for a couple of years now. He had added colour to it to match it with his dad’s bike.

“I just hope people contact the police if they know anything about it. It’s bright colours and stands out, so it shouldn’t be easy to hide.

“We’ve seen CCTV from our neighbours and the thief is in a balaclava so you can’t see him clearly but it looks like a teenage lad.”

CCTV still showing the motorbike theft in Northfield on Saturday. | CCTV

Katie and her family and friends have been out searching for the bike since it was stolen yesterday evening.

She said: “As far as I know from speaking to people in this area it’s a problem in Figgate Park, which is close to us. Apparently there has been a lot of bikes stolen from there in the last few years.

The thief makes his way down Northfield Farm Avenue after stealing it at around 6pm on Saturday, August 3. | CCTV

“There are five of us out searching the area and asking people to help. We’ve been down to Magdalene, Bingham, Niddrie, golf courses, parks and searching bushes in case it has been stashed somewhere.

“I just really want to get the bike back and spread the word to make it too hot to handle.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Saturday, 3 August, 2024, officers received a report of the theft of a motorbike on Northfield Farm Avenue, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”