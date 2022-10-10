News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Armed men involved in 'disturbance' and collision in Clermiston

Police descended on a street in Edinburgh this afternoon, after armed men were spotted holding knives, hammers and sticks.

By Anna Bryan
20 hours ago - 1 min read

Emergency services were called to the disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue in Clermiston, shortly after 12pm this afternoon.

Neighbours claim that men armed with a knife, hammer and wooden sticks got into an altercation, before a collision involving a van took place.

Paramedics reportedly treated one man on scene, before taking him to hospital in an ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.15 pm on Monday, 10 October, 2022, police and emergency services were called to a report of a road crash and subsequent disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh.

"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing. No further details at this time."

