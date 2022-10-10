Edinburgh crime: Armed men involved in 'disturbance' and collision in Clermiston
Police descended on a street in Edinburgh this afternoon, after armed men were spotted holding knives, hammers and sticks.
Emergency services were called to the disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue in Clermiston, shortly after 12pm this afternoon.
Neighbours claim that men armed with a knife, hammer and wooden sticks got into an altercation, before a collision involving a van took place.
Paramedics reportedly treated one man on scene, before taking him to hospital in an ambulance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.15 pm on Monday, 10 October, 2022, police and emergency services were called to a report of a road crash and subsequent disturbance on Ardshiel Avenue, Edinburgh.
"Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing. No further details at this time."