Edinburgh crime: Armed police arrest man in Edinburgh's Broughton Place after disturbance
Armed police descended on a street in Edinburgh's New Town following reports of a disturbance at a property.
An eye-witness said he was passing through Broughton Place, off Broughton Street, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday when he saw a man being restrained by armed officers.
He said the road was "blocked by seven or eight police cars".
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Albany Street in Edinburgh around 5.45pm on Tuesday, 13 September, 2022.
“A 27-year-old man was traced a short time later on Broughton Place. He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident."