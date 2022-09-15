An eye-witness said he was passing through Broughton Place, off Broughton Street, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday when he saw a man being restrained by armed officers.

He said the road was "blocked by seven or eight police cars".

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Albany Street in Edinburgh around 5.45pm on Tuesday, 13 September, 2022.

“A 27-year-old man was traced a short time later on Broughton Place. He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident."