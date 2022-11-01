An arrest warrant has been released for an Edinburgh man charged with multiple assaults

An arrest warrant has been issued after an Edinburgh man charged with multiple assaults over a four-year period failed to appear at court earlier this month. Stuart Grant, 41, of Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, was due to appear at the city’s Sheriff’s Court on 17 October. Grant is charged with three separate counts of assault.

The court, presided over by Sheriff D O’Carroll, issued an arrest warrant for non-appearance, after Grant failed to attend. The charges relate to three separate assaults alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2022, Police Scotland said.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault on Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, reported on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022. Following extensive enquiries, he has also been charged in connection with two further assaults on Nicolson Street, which happened on Tuesday, 6 February, 2018 and Thursday, 2 May, 2019.”