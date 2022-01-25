A 66-year-old man was sitting in his car around 7pm on Monday, January 24, in the Craigleith Retail Park when he was approached by an individual who opened his car door and demanded money.

No money was stolen and the suspect ran away from the area after making his demands.

He has been described as a slim white man with a local accent who is roughly 5ft 8in tall. He had short hair and was wearing dark clothes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have said the 66-year-old was not injured in the incident but he was left feeling very shaken.

Officers are now appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the time to try to establish exactly what happened.

Detective Sergeant Rory Legge, of Corstorphine CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who luckily did not sustain any injuries.

Edinburgh crime: 'Assault with intent to rob' investigated in Edinburgh as 66-year-old man faces demands to hand over cash

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened, or any motorists who were in the area with dash cam footage, to please come forward.”

If you have any information on this incident you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3143 of January 24.

Alternatively, If you have information to report but would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.