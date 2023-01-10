Attempted murder investigation launched after late night attack leaves man in hospital

Detectives in Edinburgh have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was attacked with a bladed weapon.

Police were called to West Pilton Terrace at around 10.10pm on Thursday, January 5 following reports of a man having been assaulted.The 28-year-old was found with injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police Scotland has not revealed the nature of the injuries sustained.

Officers have now released details of two cars which were seen in the area around the time of the attack and are believed to be linked to the incident. One of them, a blue Ford Focus ST, was found burnt out at Fyles Farm in Tranent on Saturday while the other, a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf, was discovered burnt out at Howe Dean Path on the same day.

Police are now looking for information about two cars which were found burnt out

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Petrie said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have information, to come forward. We believe this was a targeted attack and we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who recognises the vehicles and may have information about their movements. I would ask anyone with potential dashcam footage, private CCTV, or doorbell footage of these two vehicles, to contact officers as it could be helpful for our enquiries.”

