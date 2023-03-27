A man has been arrested after a disturbance in Edinburgh which saw two people taken to hospital.

Officers were alerted to the incident, which took place in Balgreen Road, shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday, March 26. Emergency services rushed to the residential street. A 65-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were taken to hospital by an ambulance. Police have now arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the disturbance, and are carrying out further enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Sunday, March 26, we were called to reports of a disturbance on Balgreen Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 65-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

