He grabbed her and knocked her to the floor when she was seven weeks pregnant

A thug who attempted to strangle his pregnant partner during a fiery argument is facing a lengthy jail sentence.

Sean Muir, 37, grabbed hold of girlfriend Lucy Murray by the throat and squeezed tightly before knocking her to the floor. He then kicked the woman - who was seven weeks pregnant at the time - on the body as she lay on the ground at her Edinburgh home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack was only halted when a concerned neighbour overheard Ms Murray’s terrified screams for help and called in the police. Muir, of Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he admitted two offences against Ms Murray.

Sean Muir, of Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Picture: Greg Macvean

Fiscal depute Joanna Waller told the court Muir turned up drunk after he and Ms Murray met to discuss their relationship on the evening of July 8 last year. The pair returned to the woman’s home where Muir left the property for a short period to go and buy more alcohol. The court was told this angered Ms Murray and an argument erupted between the pair and she asked him to leave her home.

Ms Waller said: “The accused was asked to leave but he refused and stated ‘the only way you will get out is to have me lifted’. Ms Murray was fearful for her safety and for the safety of her unborn child.”

Ms Murray managed to get hold of her phone to call her mother but the device was ripped from her grasp by her attacker. The court was told “a struggle ensued” and the woman was “pushed to the neck several times and she fell to the floor”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Waller added: “The accused stood over her and grabbed her by the throat and applied pressure in an attempt to choke her. The disturbance was overheard by a neighbour who had heard Ms Murray’s screams for help.”The neighbour alerted the police and Ms Murray managed to flee her home to a nearby car park.

The court was told when police arrived she was described as “extremely distressed and crying” and Muir was soon traced nearby.

Lawyer Mr O’Keefe, defending, said his client was currently remanded in custody on a separate allegation and that he suffered from a history of substance abuse. Mr O’Keefe added: “Mr Muir is quite realistic in terms of his record and there is probably only one option in the forefront of the court’s mind.”

Sheriff Fiona Tait said: “Having regard to the nature of the offences that you have pled guilty to, in particular charge two, and that you have offended persistently in a domestic context I will adjourn to call for reports.” Sheriff Tait also revoked Muir’s bail and remanded him in custody pending full sentence later this month.

Muir pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and did repeatedly shout and swear at Ms Murray, remove a phone from her, utter threatening remarks and refuse to leave the property when requested to do so at an address in Edinburgh on July 8 last year.