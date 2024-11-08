Edinburgh crime: Boy, 13, and two men charged following Bonfire Night disorder in Edinburgh

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:16 BST
Two men and a 13-year-old boy have been charged in connection with offences that took place in Edinburgh on Bonfire Night.

On Thursday (November 7), officers investigating the significant disorder in Calder Road arrested a 38-year-old man following an incident where fireworks were set off within a common stair in Dunsire House North. The male will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 5 December.

Most Popular

A 13-year-old boy was then arrested today (Friday, 8 November) in connection with vandalism that took place at the Macklin Motors car dealership on Calder Road that resulted in over £20,000 worth of damage to vehicles being caused. He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 10 December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the evening of Bonfire Night, a car was observed stopping amongst a group of young people, who then took possession of a quantity of fireworks from inside the vehicle. These were then used to cause disorder and antisocial behaviour within the Gracemount area.

As a result of inquiries to trace the driver, a 40-year-old man was also arrested today and he will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 10 December.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder from Edinburgh CID said: “We made it clear following the disorder that put our communities in a state of alarm on Bonfire Night, that we would be unrelenting in our pursuit of those responsible and these arrests are just the first of many, as we continue to pursue various positive lines of inquiry.

“You might think you have evaded arrest, because we’ve not yet come to your door, but we will be doing so imminently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The public still have a vital role to play in helping us identify everyone involved in the criminality that took place on 5 November by providing us with photographic, or video evidence, via our Major Incident Public Portal.

“Please submit your footage to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S16-PO1.”

Related topics:EdinburghBonfire NightFireworksPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice