Edinburgh crime: Early morning car fire on Ferry Road Path near Boswall Avenue angers locals

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:16 BST

Police were called to reports of a car on fire on an Edinburgh pathway in the early hours of this morning.

Police are treating the 4am incident on the Ferry Road Path near Boswall Avenue, believed to be on the section between Pilton Drive and Boswall Drive, as wilful fire-raising.

Local residents were left fuming when they woke to find the burnt-out vehicle on the pathway this morning.

The burnt out car on the Ferry Road Path, on the morning of Thursday, November 28.The burnt out car on the Ferry Road Path, on the morning of Thursday, November 28.
The burnt out car on the Ferry Road Path, on the morning of Thursday, November 28. | Connor Gartland

Connor Gartland said: “On my way to work this morning and was delayed due to some joyriders presumably last night on the railway heading towards Leith.

“Absolute idiots putting people in harm’s way for a laugh. Even though I think they are complete and utter idiots, I do hope there isn’t any serious casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 4am on Thursday, November 28 we received a report of a vehicle on fire on the cycle path, near to Boswall Avenue, Edinburgh.

"The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."

