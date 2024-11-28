Police were called to reports of a car on fire on an Edinburgh pathway in the early hours of this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are treating the 4am incident on the Ferry Road Path near Boswall Avenue, believed to be on the section between Pilton Drive and Boswall Drive, as wilful fire-raising.

Local residents were left fuming when they woke to find the burnt-out vehicle on the pathway this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burnt out car on the Ferry Road Path, on the morning of Thursday, November 28. | Connor Gartland

Connor Gartland said: “On my way to work this morning and was delayed due to some joyriders presumably last night on the railway heading towards Leith.

“Absolute idiots putting people in harm’s way for a laugh. Even though I think they are complete and utter idiots, I do hope there isn’t any serious casualties.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 4am on Thursday, November 28 we received a report of a vehicle on fire on the cycle path, near to Boswall Avenue, Edinburgh.

"The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."