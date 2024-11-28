Edinburgh crime: Early morning car fire on Ferry Road Path near Boswall Avenue angers locals
Police are treating the 4am incident on the Ferry Road Path near Boswall Avenue, believed to be on the section between Pilton Drive and Boswall Drive, as wilful fire-raising.
Local residents were left fuming when they woke to find the burnt-out vehicle on the pathway this morning.
Connor Gartland said: “On my way to work this morning and was delayed due to some joyriders presumably last night on the railway heading towards Leith.
“Absolute idiots putting people in harm’s way for a laugh. Even though I think they are complete and utter idiots, I do hope there isn’t any serious casualties.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 4am on Thursday, November 28 we received a report of a vehicle on fire on the cycle path, near to Boswall Avenue, Edinburgh.
"The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."