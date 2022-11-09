Edinburgh crime: CCTV appeal for two men sought in Clerk Street assault investigation
Police in Edinburgh have released a CCTV image of two men they believe can assist with an investigation.
Officers in the Capital have released and image of two men they believe may assist them in relation to an assault. The incident happened at around 1.20 am on Friday, October 22 in the Clerk Street area of the city, police said.
The first man has been described as aged 17 to 22, 6 foot tall of medium to heavy build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a maroon Hearts football top, dark trousers and trainers, police said.
The second man has been described by officers as aged 17 to 22, of medium build, with light brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with white sleeves and dark trousers.
Most Popular
Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant, from Corstorphine CID, said: “I would urge these men or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch with us. Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting Incident 0214 of Friday, 28 October 2022.”