Officers in the Capital have released and image of two men they believe may assist them in relation to an assault. The incident happened at around 1.20 am on Friday, October 22 in the Clerk Street area of the city, police said.

The first man has been described as aged 17 to 22, 6 foot tall of medium to heavy build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a maroon Hearts football top, dark trousers and trainers, police said.

The second man has been described by officers as aged 17 to 22, of medium build, with light brown hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with white sleeves and dark trousers.

