Officers in the Capital have released a CCTV image of a man they are hoping will assist with their investigations into an attempt made to steal a mobile phone of a 16-year-old girl in Princes Street Gardens. The incident occurred around 1.40 pm on Friday, April 14 near to the access gate from Waverley Bridge

In a statement released on social media, Police Scotland wrote: “The man in the image who officers believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries is described as white, 20 to 30-years-old, 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in in height, of medium build and short dark hair brushed forward. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

“Any witnesses to the incident can contact officers via 101. Please quote incident number 1782 of Friday, 15 April 2022 when calling. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.