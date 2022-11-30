Edinburgh police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a robbery in Yeaman Place. The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Saturday, February 12 this year, police said.

The man has been described as being aged in his 20s, medium build, with black or brown hair. Police say he was wearing blue jogging bottoms, a blue jacket with the hood up and black trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Kimberly Tennant, from Corstorphine CID, said: “I would urge this man or anyone who knows who he is to get in touch with us. Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting Incident 2374 of Saturday, 12 February, 2022.”