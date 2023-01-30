Police officers were called to reports of children throwing missiles at vehicles from a pedestrian bridge over the busy Lanark Road on Friday evening (January 27).

Officers attended the scene but were unable to trace the culprits, who had been spotted on the bridge which links Redhall Park and the Union Canal to Colinton Dell. While it appears that nobody was injured in the attacks, one motorist posting on a local community Facebook page said: “Beware!! There is children/teens throwing rocks from the bridge going above Lanark road. Just had to pull over as it cracked my windscreen! Very, very dangerous.”

Another said they had eggs thrown at their car last Tuesday from the Lanark Road footbridge, while others commented that they had seen broken egg shells on the road.

Police were called to the footbridge over Lanark Road after a report of children throwing objects at vehicles.