News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh Crime: Children seen throwing stones at cars from Lanark Road footbridge

Children spotted throwing rocks at cars from Edinburgh footbridge

By Kevin Quinn
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:30pm

Police officers were called to reports of children throwing missiles at vehicles from a pedestrian bridge over the busy Lanark Road on Friday evening (January 27).

Officers attended the scene but were unable to trace the culprits, who had been spotted on the bridge which links Redhall Park and the Union Canal to Colinton Dell. While it appears that nobody was injured in the attacks, one motorist posting on a local community Facebook page said: “Beware!! There is children/teens throwing rocks from the bridge going above Lanark road. Just had to pull over as it cracked my windscreen! Very, very dangerous.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another said they had eggs thrown at their car last Tuesday from the Lanark Road footbridge, while others commented that they had seen broken egg shells on the road.

Police were called to the footbridge over Lanark Road after a report of children throwing objects at vehicles.
Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.05pm on Friday, January 27, to a report of items being thrown from a bridge at Lanark Road, Edinburgh. Officers attended but there was no trace of anyone. Fortunately no damage was caused but this kind of behaviour is dangerous and unacceptable. Anyone with information or concerns about this kind of anti-social behaviour should call us on 101.”