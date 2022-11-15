Edinburgh crime: Cowgate closed by police as firefighters remove man climbing scaffolding
A major Edinburgh road was closed as emergency services removed a 33-year-old man who was climbing scaffolding.
Police were alerted to the incident, and rushed to St Mary’s Street in the Old Town, after an individual was spotted climbing scaffolding, shortly after 5pm on Monday. Officers closed a section of adjoining street Cowgate, while firefighters worked to remove the man.
The 33-year-old was successfully removed. Police plan to report him to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Monday, 14 November, 2022 police received a report regarding a man climbing on scaffolding at St Mary’s Street, Edinburgh. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service successfully removed the 33-year-old man and he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.23pm on Monday, November 14 to reports of a person on scaffolding at St Mary’s Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area and firefighters removed a person in difficulty and handed them into the care of emergency service partners.
“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”