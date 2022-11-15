Police were alerted to the incident, and rushed to St Mary’s Street in the Old Town, after an individual was spotted climbing scaffolding, shortly after 5pm on Monday. Officers closed a section of adjoining street Cowgate, while firefighters worked to remove the man.

The 33-year-old was successfully removed. Police plan to report him to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Monday, 14 November, 2022 police received a report regarding a man climbing on scaffolding at St Mary’s Street, Edinburgh. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service successfully removed the 33-year-old man and he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.23pm on Monday, November 14 to reports of a person on scaffolding at St Mary’s Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources to the area and firefighters removed a person in difficulty and handed them into the care of emergency service partners.