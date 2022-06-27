Edinburgh Crime: Crook targeted Capital home to steal jewellery and electrical gear

Robbie McLeod, 28, and co-accused Jordan Jamieson, of Telford Drive, Edinburgh, entered the flat in the capital street and made off with a speaker, video games and controllers and a quantity of jewellery.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told McLeod was “suffering from a drug addiction” at the time of the break-in in April last year but has since managed to keep clean and is now in employment.

Both men admitted the offence at the trial diet last month and returned for sentencing in front of Sheriff Donald Corke.

Housebreakers targeted flat in the city's Telford Drive, Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard

Sheriff Corke said: “This is the sort of offence that can easily lead to a custodial sentence. But I am willing to impose a direct alternative to custody.

The court heard Jamieson, 27, was already under the supervision of the criminal justice social work department due to a previous offence and was told he must complete 180 hours of unpaid work and to pay the householder £200 in compensation.

McLeod, of Inveresk Road, Musselburgh, was sentenced to a two year supervision order, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and to also pay £200 in compensation to the woman he stole the items from.