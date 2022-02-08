The defendant appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today

Skye Thomson was at her home in Dalkieth, Midlothian, when police turned up looking to apprehend her on a non-appearance warrant.

But instead of handing herself in, the 20-year-old fled the flat through a window and was eventually caught trying to escape across rooftops in December last year.

As she was being led into a waiting police van Thomson then turned and spat towards three police officers.

The spit missed its intended target and officers were forced to wrestle Thomson to the ground and place a spit hood over her head.

Thomson appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today via video link from Polmont YOI where she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Fiscal depute Rosie Cook told the court police attended Thomson’s home at the town’s Eskdaill Court at around 12.45am on December 14 last year.

The officers heard voices from within the property but after a short while the “talking stopped” and no one would answer the door.

Ms Cook said officers forced entry to the property and saw “an open window” which Thomson had climbed through in a bid to escape.

The officers then caught up Thomson as she attempted to flee across “a flat roof”.

The fiscal added: “PC Morris informed Skye Thomson she was being arrested.

“As she climbed into the rear of the vehicle she turned and spat at the two officers and said ‘Ha Ha Covid’.”

Ms Cook said Thomson was then “restrained on the ground” as the officers placed a spit hood on her.

Lawyer Peter Barr said his client’s behaviour had been “thoroughly unacceptable” and that she now feels “remorse and shame”.

Mr Barr said Thomson had intended to hand herself into police that day but “had missed the cut off point” and had begun drinking alcohol.

He added Thomson “didn’t intend for the spit to land on them” and that she has her own tenancy and works in the hospitality trade.

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC issued a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.

Thomson was placed on an 18 month supervision order and told she must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

She will also have to attend sessions with the FAST and SHINE programmes to address her behavioural issues.

Thomson admitted to assaulting police officers by spitting at them at Eskdaill Court, Dalkeith, on December 14 last year.

