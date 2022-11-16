Lewis Grant, 28, was found guilty of rape, sexual assault and assault earlier this year. He was sentenced to eleven and a half years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, November 16. The judge also ruled that he should be kept under supervision for three years after his sentence is complete.

The 28-year-old was convicted of a number of serious offences at the High Court in Stirling in September, following a police investigation. He targeted victims in Musselburgh, Dumfries, and the Stirling area, over a nine year period, between April 2011 and December 2019.

A police officer, who described Grant as a “dangerous man”, has welcomed the sentencing. Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit said: “Lewis Grant is a dangerous man who carried out these terrible crimes over a number of years and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“His victims were incredibly brave to come forward and report Grant, then give evidence in court. Our thoughts remain with these women and I hope that today’s sentencing will give them some comfort and help them move forward.