Edinburgh crime: Death at Leith property in St Clair Road near Easter Road treated as unexplained

Police called to Leith flat to discover dead body
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

Police are treating the death of a man at a property in Leith on Wednesday night as “unexplained”.

Officers rushed to St Clair Road, off Easter Road, with an eyewitness telling the Evening News that several emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights were at the scene for around “an hour and a half to two hours”. The eyewitness also said he heard police shout "open the door".

Speaking about the incident in the shadows of the Hibs ground, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a property in the St Clair Road area of Edinburgh at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, August 16 following the death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained, however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”