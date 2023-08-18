Officers rushed to St Clair Road, off Easter Road , with an eyewitness telling the Evening News that several emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights were at the scene for around “an hour and a half to two hours”. The eyewitness also said he heard police shout "open the door".

Speaking about the incident in the shadows of the Hibs ground, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a property in the St Clair Road area of Edinburgh at around 9.50pm on Wednesday, August 16 following the death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained, however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”