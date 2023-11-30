Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disabled man who smashed a laptop over the head of his terrified partner during a shocking campaign of domestic abuse has escaped a jail sentence.

Ross Queripel, 27, repeatedly abused and assaulted the woman over 16 months when the pair lived as a couple at his Edinburgh home. Queripel constantly monitored the victim’s movements and mobile phone use and took control of her social media accounts.

He also battered his partner over the head with the computer during one savage assault while in a separate attack he attacked her with a glass candle. Edinburgh Sheriff Court also heard on one occasion Queripel forced the woman into his car at night and dumped her at a deserted car park while she was only wearing pyjamas.

Ross Queripel was placed on a two year supervision order.

The woman’s family began noticing bruising to her face during the relationship but she repeatedly made excuses claiming she had suffered the injuries from household accidents. The abuse was halted when her parents saw the woman had stopped socialising with friends and she eventually broke down and confessed she had been suffering the abuse for months.

Queripel pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner between between January 2021 and May last year when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. He was back in the dock for sentencing on Thursday, November 30, where defence agent Kenny Woodburn told the court the offending took place “on the background of drug use” that had led to “paranoia and jealousy”.

Mr Woodburn added Queripel is now confined to a wheelchair and had recently been diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

Sheriff Wendy Sheehan told Queripel he had carried out abusive behaviour that would have a “lifelong impact” on his victim. The sheriff said: “Mr Queripel this is a serious conviction on indictment. It is predominantly as result of this compelling report and the fact you are a first offender and you now have a diagnosis of a serious mental health condition and you have a number of health problems that there is a direct alternative to custody.”

Queripel, who attended court in a wheelchair, was placed on a two year supervision order and will have stay within his home between 7pm and 7am for the next four months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

The sheriff also ordered him to engage with the domestic abuse organisation the Caledonian Men’s Programme and issued a non-harassment order where he is banned from having contact with the woman for the next 10 years.

Last month fiscal depute Clare Green described to the court the catalogue of domestic abuse incidents carried out between January 1, 2021 and May 1 last year. Ms Green told the court Queripel’s behaviour included “constantly” taking possession of his partner’s phone and logging into her social media accounts and changing the passwords.

The fiscal said the victim was repeatedly assaulted over the course of the couple’s relationship where he would “punch, kick and slap” her to the face and body. One assault saw the woman taken to hospital to have staples inserted in a head wound after the thug attacked her in March 2021.