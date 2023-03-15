Police said the motorist was seen “stumbling around” while attempting to change the wheel of his car, on the A1899 at the Strawberry Corner Garden Centre near Dunbar, at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, March 13. Officers from Dunbar Road Police tracked down the car in Edinburgh. The driver, a 40-year-old man failed an alcohol breath test, providing a reading of 71ug – more than three times over the legal limit. The motorist, who was disqualified from driving, also gave police false details. The man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He is due to appear at court in Edinburgh today, Wednesday, March 15.