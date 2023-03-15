Edinburgh crime: Disqualified drunk driver caught red-handed trying to change wheel by police
Motorist arrested in Edinburgh after failing breath test
A driver was arrested after a member of the public spotted them acting suspiciously.
Police said the motorist was seen “stumbling around” while attempting to change the wheel of his car, on the A1899 at the Strawberry Corner Garden Centre near Dunbar, at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, March 13. Officers from Dunbar Road Police tracked down the car in Edinburgh. The driver, a 40-year-old man failed an alcohol breath test, providing a reading of 71ug – more than three times over the legal limit. The motorist, who was disqualified from driving, also gave police false details. The man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He is due to appear at court in Edinburgh today, Wednesday, March 15.
Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on social media, writing: “An eagle eyed member of the public spotted the driver of this car stumbling around whilst trying to change a wheel. #DunbarRP traced the car, the driver failed the breath test & provided false details as they were disqualified from driving. Driver arrested and held for court.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “We were called around 11.10pm on Tuesday, 14 March, to a report of a driver acting suspiciously at Strawberry Corner Garden Centre near Dunbar on the A199. Officers attended and the driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”