News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh crime: Disturbance in Clermiston's Essendean Terrace sees two women arrested

Residents were woken up in the middle of the night

By Rhoda Morrison
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 1:05pm

Two women have been arrested after an incident which saw police and fire crews descend on a residential street in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Essendean Terrace in Clermiston at around 12.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance. Residents in the area reported having been awoken by blue lights from police vehicles and said they were told by officers to stay in their homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One man said the road was “blocked top and bottom”. He said: “Me and my pal came up the road and were asked which stairs we stayed in. The officer didn’t know if we could get into our homes. I asked what was going on and was told they can’t tell me.” Another said police didn’t leave the scene until around 4am.

Two women have been arrested after an incident in Essendean Terrace
Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that officers were in attendance and said two women, aged 42 and 38, have been arrested in connection with the incident. He added: “Enquiries are continuing.”