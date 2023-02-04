Two women have been arrested after an incident which saw police and fire crews descend on a residential street in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to Essendean Terrace in Clermiston at around 12.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance. Residents in the area reported having been awoken by blue lights from police vehicles and said they were told by officers to stay in their homes.

One man said the road was “blocked top and bottom”. He said: “Me and my pal came up the road and were asked which stairs we stayed in. The officer didn’t know if we could get into our homes. I asked what was going on and was told they can’t tell me.” Another said police didn’t leave the scene until around 4am.

