Edinburgh crime: Disturbance in Clermiston's Essendean Terrace sees two women arrested
Residents were woken up in the middle of the night
Two women have been arrested after an incident which saw police and fire crews descend on a residential street in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to Essendean Terrace in Clermiston at around 12.20am on Saturday following reports of a disturbance. Residents in the area reported having been awoken by blue lights from police vehicles and said they were told by officers to stay in their homes.
One man said the road was “blocked top and bottom”. He said: “Me and my pal came up the road and were asked which stairs we stayed in. The officer didn’t know if we could get into our homes. I asked what was going on and was told they can’t tell me.” Another said police didn’t leave the scene until around 4am.
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that officers were in attendance and said two women, aged 42 and 38, have been arrested in connection with the incident. He added: “Enquiries are continuing.”