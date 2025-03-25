A member of the public made the shocking discovery of a dead dog in a bag at the side of the Union Canal in Edinburgh yesterday.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the Doberman dog was found dead at the side of the waterway at Hermiston, on Monday, March 24, inside a black and grey sports bag.

A member of the public called the Scottish SPCA animal helpline after finding the dog deceased.

The dead dog was discovered in this sports bag by the side of the Union Canal at Hermiston, Edinburgh, on Monday, March 24. | Scottish SPCA

Scottish SPCA Inspector Thorburn, said: “We found the body of a male black and tan Doberman dog at Union Canal Hermiston. He was inside a grey and black Nike holdall bag.

“The dog isn’t microchipped and appears to have been dead for some time. He was also in very poor body condition.

“It is unknown what has happened, so we are asking if anyone has any information surrounding the circumstances of this dog to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”