Monster David MacDonald was jailed earlier this year after a jury heard details of his brutal treatment of ex-partner Joanne Flanagan.

Joanne, 28, suffered horrendous physical and mental abuse at the hands of MacDonald, 38, who was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars in August.

It was one of the longest sheriff court sentences in recent years and was meted out after MacDonald was convicted on 14 charges.

Joanne Flanagan was horrified when brutal ex David MacDonald sought an appeal.

He was also slapped with a 15 year non-harassment order by Sheriff Daniel Kelly but moaned that he was innocent and the punishment was too harsh.

Shameless MacDonald lodged a bid to appeal, which has been turned down.

After receiving a letter from court officials confirming MacDonald will remain behind bars, brave Joanne – who was beaten, battered, run over with a car and humiliated by MacDonald - said: “I read the letter and cannot express the sheer relief I feel.

"There’s no way that he is innocent or was given too long a sentence. A jury rightly found him guilty. The punishment has to fit the crime - he needs to just man-up and do his time.”

MacDonald shattered Joanne's ankle

Joanne, whose movements, dress and contact with others were controlled by aero-engineer MacDonald, continued: “I’m getting on with my life now, studying, quite happy and feeling satisfied that he is off the streets. He can never escape the truth. This is there on his record for ever. He is a serial domestic abuser. I went through hell at his hands and it changed me for ever.

"He denied all the charges and was found guilty. Now he has failed again. I have not received anything from this experience apart from emotional and physical scarring.”

She added: “I did not do this for financial gain and have not tried to claim compensation. This was about me telling people what David is like. They needed to know.”

“I felt ashamed at some of the things I let him do to me. I felt everybody was staring at me. But the close family and friends who supported me have been amazing. I could not have done it without them making me realise it was him who was at fault, not me. He was the weak one and they helped me be stronger, particularly my closest friend Nicola. She got me through this.”

The wound Joanne suffered when she was thrown through a window

the ‘relationship’ left Joanne suffering anxiety, PTSD, depression, flashbacks, insomnia, body dysmorphia, paranoia and an 'impending sense of doom.'

From June 2016 until November 2018, MacDonald, of Dalkeith, Midlothian, controlled every aspect of Joanne's life, including her finances and how she dressed.

A jury convicted him of six charges of assault, six charges of assault to injury, one charge of assault to severe injury, one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, and one charge of Criminal Justice & Licensing ( Scotland) Act 2010 Section 38(1), a charge similar to breach of the peace.

The official letter confirming MacDonald has been refused an appeal.

