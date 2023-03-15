News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-15 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Edinburgh crime: Drink driving man with child passenger arrested by police on A702 near Lothianburn

Man driving with a child passenger was more than six times over legal drink driving limit

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT

A man has been arrested for drink driving with a child passenger while six times over the alcohol limit in Edinburgh. Police said road officers were alerted to a potentially impaired motorist on Sunday, March 12.

Officers tracked down the vehicle on the A702 near the Lothianburn junction, police said. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for drink driving. Police said he took a breath alcohol test and provided a reading of 143ug/100ml – more than six times the legal alcohol limit. The driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for several offences, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road Policing Scotland said: "Attended a report of a possible impaired driver with a child passenger. Vehicle was traced on the A702 & the driver, a 42 year old male, was arrested for drink driving. He later provided a reading of 143ug/100ml. Reported to @COPFS for several offences.”

Officers from Road Policing Scotland caught a drunk driver on the A702.
Officers from Road Policing Scotland caught a drunk driver on the A702.
Officers from Road Policing Scotland caught a drunk driver on the A702.