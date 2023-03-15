Edinburgh crime: Drink driving man with child passenger arrested by police on A702 near Lothianburn
Man driving with a child passenger was more than six times over legal drink driving limit
A man has been arrested for drink driving with a child passenger while six times over the alcohol limit in Edinburgh. Police said road officers were alerted to a potentially impaired motorist on Sunday, March 12.
Officers tracked down the vehicle on the A702 near the Lothianburn junction, police said. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for drink driving. Police said he took a breath alcohol test and provided a reading of 143ug/100ml – more than six times the legal alcohol limit. The driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for several offences, police said.
Road Policing Scotland said: "Attended a report of a possible impaired driver with a child passenger. Vehicle was traced on the A702 & the driver, a 42 year old male, was arrested for drink driving. He later provided a reading of 143ug/100ml. Reported to @COPFS for several offences.”