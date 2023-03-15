A man has been arrested for drink driving with a child passenger while six times over the alcohol limit in Edinburgh. Police said road officers were alerted to a potentially impaired motorist on Sunday, March 12.

Officers tracked down the vehicle on the A702 near the Lothianburn junction, police said. The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man, was arrested for drink driving. Police said he took a breath alcohol test and provided a reading of 143ug/100ml – more than six times the legal alcohol limit. The driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for several offences, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Policing Scotland said: "Attended a report of a possible impaired driver with a child passenger. Vehicle was traced on the A702 & the driver, a 42 year old male, was arrested for drink driving. He later provided a reading of 143ug/100ml. Reported to @COPFS for several offences.”