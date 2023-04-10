Police arrested a motorist after noticing a cannabis smell coming from his vehicle. Edinburgh Road Police stopped a vehicle on Drumbryden Gardens in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh, at around 10.50pm on Sunday, April 9. Officers noticed the scent of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man, failed the roadside DrugWipe test, providing a positive result for cannabis. He was arrested and taken into custody by officers.