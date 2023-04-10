News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh driver taken into custody after failing drugs test for cannabis

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

Police arrested a motorist after noticing a cannabis smell coming from his vehicle.

Edinburgh Road Police stopped a vehicle on Drumbryden Gardens in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh, at around 10.50pm on Sunday, April 9. Officers noticed the scent of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man, failed the roadside DrugWipe test, providing a positive result for cannabis. He was arrested and taken into custody by officers.

Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on social media, writing: “#‘EdinburghRP stopped a vehicle last night in #Westerhailes. Smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, resulting in the driver failing the roadside. Driver arrested and taken to custody, with bloods taken for analysis.”

Police arrested a 20-year-old driver in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh, after he tested positive for cannabis on a roadside drugs test.