Edinburgh crime: Driver arrested after officers smell cannabis during traffic stop in Wester Hailes
Edinburgh Road Police stopped a vehicle on Drumbryden Gardens in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh, at around 10.50pm on Sunday, April 9. Officers noticed the scent of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man, failed the roadside DrugWipe test, providing a positive result for cannabis. He was arrested and taken into custody by officers.
Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on social media, writing: “#‘EdinburghRP stopped a vehicle last night in #Westerhailes. Smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle, resulting in the driver failing the roadside. Driver arrested and taken to custody, with bloods taken for analysis.”