A driver who was caught speeding while he was more than double the drink-drive limit has been arrested.

Officers from Dunbar Road Police stopped a vehicle, which they said was driving at an “excessive speed”, on London Road in Edinburgh, at 1am on Monday, May 8. The driver, a 26-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and, according to police, was found to be more than double the legal drink-drive limit with a reading of 48ug. The man was arrested and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.