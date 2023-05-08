News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Driver caught speeding on London Road while more than double the drink-drive limit

The driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th May 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:25 BST

A driver who was caught speeding while he was more than double the drink-drive limit has been arrested.

Officers from Dunbar Road Police stopped a vehicle, which they said was driving at an “excessive speed”, on London Road in Edinburgh, at 1am on Monday, May 8. The driver, a 26-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and, according to police, was found to be more than double the legal drink-drive limit with a reading of 48ug. The man was arrested and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Road Policing Scotland announced the arrest on social media, writing: #DunbarRP observed a vehicle travelling at excessive speed on London Road, Edinburgh. The driver failed the roadside breath test, providing a reading of 48ug (limit 23ug). The driver was arrested and later provided a lower reading of 39ug at the station. Reported to @COPFS”.

