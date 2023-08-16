A driving instructor sexually assaulted teenage learners while giving them road lessons in Edinburgh.

Findlay Munro targeted two 17-year-old girls in his car after they had booked him to teach them to drive when he worked for the Red Driving School. Munro, 63, repeatedly touched one teen on her leg without her consent and assaulted a second victim by touching her leg on various roads in Edinburgh between 2014 and 2016.

Munro also caused a female adult learner to hear a sexual verbal communication and see a sexual written communication during several lessons. He also admitted to making comments about her appearance on a social media site between September 2015 and April 2016.

And the predator, who had been working as a driving instructor for 11 years, also made sexual comments to a second female by making inappropriate comments towards her and commenting on her physical appearance. Munro, from Baberton, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to four sexual offences when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Sheriff John Cook was told the Crown was preparing a written narrative into the incidents which will be read out at the next court hearing. Sheriff Cook placed Munro on the Sex Offenders Register for a term still to be decided and deferred full sentence to next month for reports and for the narrative to be compiled. This is the second time Munro has appeared in court to admit sexually assaulting young girls while giving them driving lessons in the capital.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and under the supervision of the local social work department for two years after pleading guilty to two sexual assaults in September last year. He was also ordered to comply with a conduct requirement where he was to attend “offence focused” sessions when required to do so by his supervising officer.