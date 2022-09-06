Findlay Munro preyed on one teen by touching her on the hand, legs and bottom while he also rubbed the thigh of a second young woman after being hired to teach the pair to drive.

The 62-year-old also made sexual comments to two further female victims while driving on roads in Edinburgh city centre between December 2020 and August 2021.

Munro appeared at the Capital’s sheriff court earlier this year to admit the offences and he was back in the dock for sentencing on Tuesday (September 6).

Findlay Munro outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Sheriff Adrian Fraser told the shamed instructor he had committed a serious “breach of trust” by sexually assaulting the women while working for the Red Driving School.

Sheriff Fraser sentenced Munro to a community-based disposal as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

Munro, from Barberton, Edinburgh, was placed on the sex offenders’ register and under the supervision of the social work deportment for the next two years.

Findlay Munro sexually assaulted teenage girls while working as their driving instructor

He was also told he must comply with a conduct requirement where he will have to attend “offence focused work” sessions when asked to do so by his supervising officer.

The sheriff said: “As indicated I take the view this is a very serious charge and involves a breach of trust.”

Previously the court heard Munro, who had been a driving instructor for 11 years, was investigated after one 17-year-old victim broke down and confessed to her mother what had been happening to her during lessons.

The disgusted mum immediately contacted the police and, after also informing the driving school, Munro was sacked from his position.

The mother of one of the victims told the Daily Record: “It’s been hell. It’s caused my daughter to have anxiety attacks. She’s fearful of bumping into him in the street.”

Munro pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two women on various roads in Edinburgh on occasions between December 1, 2020 and August 11 last year.