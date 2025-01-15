Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drugs with an estimated value of £300,000 have been recovered at an address in south-east Edinburgh.

At around 9am on Monday, January 13 officers attended at a flat in Ochiltree Gardens, in the Inch area of Edinburgh.

Enquiries were carried out and as a result a cannabis cultivation was discovered. Around 500 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth around £300,000, were found at the address.

A 25-year-old man and a 22-year old woman have been arrested and charged in connection and were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 15.

Inspector Scott Casey said, “Serious and organised crime remains a priority and along with our partners and specialist resources, we are committed to detecting offences and disrupting criminal enterprises.

"We rely on the public to provide us with information to help us do so."

If you see any suspicious activity, please contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.