Edinburgh crime: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into parked car on Edinburgh road

Police arrested a 20-year-old driver, who drunkenly crashed his car into a parked vehicle on Sunday.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 8:23 am

Officers were alerted to a collision on Slateford Road, in Edinburgh, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They arrived to find that a driver had crashed into a parked car on the street, while under the influence of alcohol.

The motorist, a 20-year-old man, was arrested by police.

Road Policing Scotland posted a picture of the smashed car on Twitter, and wrote: “Team 4 Wester Hailes officers attended a vehicle accident on Slateford Road in the early hours of 31 July.

"This is what happens when you drink and drive. Driver arrested. Ban forthcoming.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to reports of a car crashing into a parked car on Slateford Road, Edinburgh at around 4am on Sunday, 31 July, 2022.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”