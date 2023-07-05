An Edinburgh man is facing a jail sentence after he was caught with more than 20,000 child abuse images.

Kevin Kenny, 46, downloaded the huge haul of pictures and videos to three devices over a period of six years at his home in the Capital. Kenny was found in possession of the horrific material depicting male and female children when police raided his home last year.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he admitted the possessing the images between February 2016 and September last year.

Edinburgh man Kevin Kenny is facing jail

Prosecutor Matthew Millar told the court police received intelligence indecent images of children were being accessed at Kenny’s home he shares with his mother in the Murrayfield area. The court was told police officers raided the property at around 9am on September 9 last year.

Mr Millar said a mobile phone and a laptop were voluntarily handed over by Kenny but officers also discovered an electronic tablet that had been hidden down the side of a bed.

A subsequent Police Scotland cyber crime report showed Kenny had downloaded a total of 24,464 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children to all three devices. The court heard the depraved images featured both male and female children and contained hundreds rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the spectrum.

The Crown’s motion for forfeiture of all three devices was granted by Sheriff Wendy Sheehan. Sheriff Sheehan placed Kenny on the Sex Offenders Register on an interim basis and released him on bail. Sentence was deferred to next month for a social work report and a risk assessment to be prepared.