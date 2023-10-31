The student was caught with almost 250,000 images and videos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh student has been caught with a shocking haul of almost 250,000 child abuse images and videos.

Cheng Xia, 24, was found to be in possession of the massive collection of sick material over a six year period when police raided his home in the capital last year. Xia, who was due to begin studying for a PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Edinburgh, appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence solicitor George Henry told the court his client’s university plans are now on hold due to his arrest in November last year. Prosecutor Ross Price told the court police officers arrived at Xia’s flat in the Newington area of the city with a search warrant on November 25 last year.

Edinburgh student Cheng Xia, 24, was found to be in possession of the massive collection last year

Devices were seized and it was subsequently discovered the chemistry student had downloaded a total of 234,039 indecent images of children and 1531 videos. The court heard 202 images and seven films were rated at Category A - the most depraved end of the scale - along with 1015 pictures and 21 videos at Category B. The Category C files showed he had 232, 872 images and 1503 videos depicting child abuse.