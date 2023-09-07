He was found to have the huge haul of cocaine and heroin stashed in a small hatch in his bathroom

An Edinburgh footballer who was caught with more than £60,000 of Class A drugs hidden in his home is facing a lengthy jail sentence.

Craig Ferrier was found to have the huge haul of cocaine and heroin stashed in a small hatch in his bathroom when police raided his home earlier this year. Ferrier, who plays for Edinburgh United, was also linked to a second drug find after police officers discovered his DNA on a bag containing heroin found inside a suspected stolen car.

The striker, who bagged five goals in 21 appearances for Edinburgh United last season, pleaded guilty to two drug offences when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month. The 22-year-old was released on bail and returned to the dock to be sentenced at the city centre court.

But when the case was called, Sheriff Kenneth McGowan was told the social work reports previously called for had not been prepared and he agreed to defer sentence further to next month. Last month procurator fiscal depute Ross Price told the court police arrived with a search warrant at Ferrier’s home in the Capital’s Silverknowes area on May 17 this year.

Mr Price said officers spoke to Ferrier, who admitted having a quantity of cocaine in his pocket that he claimed was for “personal use”. The depute said the property was searched and a bag containing a large block of compressed cocaine was found hidden away behind a bathroom access hatch.

The court was told the cocaine was found to weigh 564.2g and if divided into one gram deals would have yielded £45,120. A second bag was also found during the search of the property which was said to have contained 51.91g of cocaine valued at £4,160. A third bag containing heroin was also found stashed in the access hatch that contained 244.6g and had a street value of £12,230.

