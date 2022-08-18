Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Coshan was reported missing on August 12, having been last seen shortly before midnight in the Seafield Road area the previous day. He had also been seen around two hours earlier in South Learmonth Gardens near Stockbridge.

Police have confirmed that the 75-year-old is believed to be dead, and that they are treating his death as murder.

His body has yet to be recovered.

Peter Coshan: Police Scotland say the Edinburgh OAP has been murdered but have yet to find the 75-year-old's body

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Coshan taught biology at Fettes from 1972 until his retirement in 2005.

A spokesperson for the college said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the tragic developments and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Helen Harrison, head of Fettes College, also paid tribute to the pensioner, who she described as “an inspirational biology teacher”.

"He will be remembered fondly by many, not least by those who were taught by him, tutored by him and introduced to the hills through his enthusiasm for the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which he ran for 33 years,” she said.

Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been arrested and charged in connection. They are due to appear in court today.

Det Supt Patrick said: "Our thoughts are very much with Peter's family at this difficult time.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Peter and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Peter's disappearance to contact police as a matter of urgency.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital so please do pass it on to officers.

"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

"You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

"The portal can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27-PO1.”