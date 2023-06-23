The blazing silver BMW was discovered in Greendykes Road, at around 11pm on Wednesday, June 21. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames. Police said it was ‘fortunate’ no-one was injured in the fire.

Officers have determined the blaze was set deliberately and have launched an investigation into the incident. Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “It is fortunate that no one was hurt. We are appealing for anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist us with our investigation to contact us.” Anyone who can help officers with the investigation has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4699 of Wednesday, June 21 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.