Edinburgh crime: Fire crews rush to blaze after BMW 'deliberately set on fire' in Greendykes Road

Edinburgh firefighters rush to ‘deliberate’ car blaze in city
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

A car was deliberately set on fire in an Edinburgh street.

The blazing silver BMW was discovered in Greendykes Road, at around 11pm on Wednesday, June 21. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames. Police said it was ‘fortunate’ no-one was injured in the fire.

Officers have determined the blaze was set deliberately and have launched an investigation into the incident. Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “It is fortunate that no one was hurt. We are appealing for anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist us with our investigation to contact us.” Anyone who can help officers with the investigation has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4699 of Wednesday, June 21 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fire crews were called to Greendykes Road in Edinburgh after a car was deliberately set on fire.
Fire crews were called to Greendykes Road in Edinburgh after a car was deliberately set on fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.