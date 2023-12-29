Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a rare Japanese pick-up truck which was written-off after Hearts fans tipped it over is hoping that video footage captured by his neighbour will see them brought to justice.

The incident at Thistle Street in the city centre happened on Wednesday night, after Hearts’ 1-0 win over Hibs. Video footage taken by Canadian tourists staying in AirBnB accommodation has now been passed to police in the hope of catching the vandals.

The owner of the 2013 Suzuki Carry Kei van, Lloyds Bank case assessor Gary Arpino, 29, hopes that the video footage will help police catch the group, who were also seen singing about striker Lawrence Shankland just hours after their side’s derby victory at Easter Road.

The vandals were seen tipping over the truck parked on Thistle Street, with these two stills taken from the video a neighbour shot of the incident on Wednesday, December 27.

He said: “It’s pure vandalism. The truck does stick out like a sore thumb. It’s very small and it was imported from Japan, so you don’t see them very often here in Scotland. It’s obviously caught their eye. I’m hoping the video footage will see them brought to justice. I’m thankful my neighbour managed to film the incident. Hopefully these Hearts fans will be caught.

"As much as I’m really upset about the truck, as it was hard to get and it will now be written-off, so I’m annoyed, I just want these people to know that actions like this have consequences. I don’t use it for work or anything like that but it was an interesting project. I like to drive something a bit different. I’m starting to regret that as obviously it attracted unwanted attention.

"I’m still waiting to find out how the insurance will categorise the vehicle. But I will lose money, so I do regret buying such a rare and unusual truck. But only because of the idiots who damaged it. They are Hearts fans, who were heard singing about Lawrence Shankland. I get their excitement, but you can still enjoy yourself without damaging someone else’s vehicle. You can be drunk and have a laugh, but that’s too far. They have completely destroyed my truck.

"I just want the video to be shared as widely as possible so they are caught. I have accepted that I have lost my vehicle, but I hope these hooligans are prosecuted for vandalism.”

The truck was later picked up by passers-by and put back on its wheels after the group left it lying on its side in the middle of the road.

Following the incident on Wednesday night, Gary realised that his truck was also vandalised on Tuesday night, with video footage capturing two men denting the back of the vehicle.

He said: "There were two incidents, two guys damaged the back of the van on Tuesday night, denting it. I didn’t realise my neighbours, who are tourists from Canada, had also captured that incident until they were on the street reporting the second incident to police.

"So it’s not a good representation of Edinburgh for them visiting the city. The police now have video footage of both incidents from my neighbour and from two pubs in the street. It’s maybe happened in the past more than I realised, but never to this extent. There was one time about six months ago when I was driving the truck and a group of drunken lads jumped on the back. And I have noticed slight damage before.

"The truck is now at my brother’s house as he has a secure garage. I had to have my head out of the truck as I drove the short distance to his house, as the right hand side of the vehicle is wrecked including the rear view mirrors, it was a bit scary, but I got permission from the police to do that.”