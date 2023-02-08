Four men have been banned from owning dogs after they were convicted of hare coursing at the Edinburgh Sheriff court. Steven Brown, 31, William McPhee, 53, William McPhee, 31, and Alexander McAllister, 47, were charged with hare coursing offences after being arrested in April 2020.

They were charged with incidents in Stirling, Midlothian, East Lothian and the Borders area. All were found guilty of the crime which resulted in a driving ban, disqualification from owning dogs, community payback order and compensation order totalling 720 hours and £1,300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildlife crime police officer PC Laura Robertson said: “Hare-coursing is a barbaric “sport” which involves a range of offences including animal welfare, damage to property, road traffic offences, violent and threatening behaviour. I would encourage the public that if they suspect hare coursing is taking place to call 101 or 999 if an incident is ongoing.”

Four men have been convicted of hare coursing in Stirling, Midlothian, East Lothian and the Borders

Hare coursing is a wildlife crime where dogs such as sight hounds – namely lurcher type breeds – are used to illegally chase, catch, injure and kill hares. It has been illegal in the UK since 2004.

Anyone with information regarding individuals suspected of being involved in hare coursing can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad